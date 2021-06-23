Teacher shortage in Mid-Michigan: ‘Its been a rough year.’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS-TV) There has been a teacher shortage in Michigan for quite some time and the pandemic has only made things worse.



Now there’s an effort to get more people into the profession.

State Reps. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton), Christine Morse (D-Texas Township) and Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) are pushing a bill to improve teacher benefits and training.

Cody Harrell is a high school teacher at East Lansing Public Schools.

He’s been there a while, but nothing could prepare him for the last 12 months.

“The grading, the new documentation, that we had to do every week calling at home emailing everything and then another 12 hours every Sunday just to get ready for all that,” says Harrell.

Many school districts are facing big teacher shortages due to the pandemic, a lot of educators chose to retire from teachers to principals and administrators.

That’s why Michigan lawmakers are pushing a bill called ‘respecting educators.’

“First step towards a path of creating the strongest education system possible it shows that we value our educators,” says Representative Sarah Anthony.

For English teacher Harrell he’s just glad people recognize the struggles teachers go through,

but he says there’s only one reason he does it.

“I love teaching I love my job I really do but his past year wasn’t a representative of what made me fall in love with doing this job.”