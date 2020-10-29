Teachers eligible for $500 hazard pay for working during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Treasury is now planning to distribute hazard pay this coming February to school teachers and staff that worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials say, instructors at public and nonprofit non-public schools could get $500 while support staff will be able to receive $250.

To be eligible, staff must have worked 75% of the 2019-20 school year in person.

The state budget approved by the legislature and signed by Govenor Gretchen Whitmer set aside $53 million in hazard pay for teachers and $20 million for support staff.