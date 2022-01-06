Teachers Find ways to teach about January 6 insurrection

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The day after the insurrection, teachers around the country were faced with the challenge of helping their students make sense of it all, while historians worked to find the right way to preserve the moment.

One social studies teacher said instead of focusing on the details, her and other educators are using the insurrection to help kids learn to engage in civil conversation.

Rebecca Bush is the President of the Michigan Council for the Social Studies and teaches at Hope College in West Michigan.

She said in the hours after the storming of the capitol, members jumped into action by putting together resources to help teachers break down what happened.

Class aids focused on practices of peaceful transfers of power, civil discourse, and comparing the insurrection to other rebellions.

She said through healing students grow their critical thinking skills, they get an understanding of what happened.



“Those are the kind of ways we can approach what happened on January 6 without bringing a lot of the political messages into the event, to study it as an event,” said Bush.

As to how a divisive event like January 6th will be preserved in museums, Michigan State University museum curator Mary Worrall said it’s the job of historians to create spaces for dialogue about what happened and bring in experts that can drive that discussion.