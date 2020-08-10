Teachers in Charlotte protest return to in-person learning

Charlotte, Mich. (WLNS) — More than two dozen people in Charlotte gathered at the Courthouse Square Monday afternoon to protest the return to in-person learning.

Julie Davis, President of the Charlotte Education Association said many teachers don’t feel safe getting back to face-to-face learning with the protocols that are currently in place.

Teachers hold signs in protest in Downtown Charlotte to protest the district’s plan for face-to-face learning

“Midway through the summer our district did a survey and asked teachers if they felt that they would be safe coming back face-to-face and at that point it was pretty much a 50/50 split as probably the entire state is on the subject. Once the plan was released and the way that in person face-to-face learning was going to happen, the teachers we did our own survey and we found that 92 percent of our staff does not feel safe in coming back,” Davis said.

Teachers gather at Courthouse Square in downtown Charlotte to protest the current protocols in place for in-person learning within the Charlotte Public School district

Under CPS Ready to Learn Plan, parents can either choose in-person or virtual learning, but Davis said classroom sizes won’t change, which will make it almost impossible to social distance.

“There’s going to be 70 kids on a bus. There’s going to be 30 kids in the classroom. The inability to social distance that’s what scares us for our kids, for our community, and for ourselves,” Davis said.

CPS will require masks for all staff members, 6-12 students, and during hallway transitions/transportation for DK-5 students. Davis said she wants to see all students in masks, and 6 feet of social distancing at all times. She added that there are a number of other concerns that she and other teachers want to see addressed before they get back in the classroom.

“We’re just not ready for face-to-face learning yet,” she said.