Teachers in Michigan set to receive COVID-19 vaccinations this month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting Monday, more Michiganders will get their COVID-19 vaccinations, as we enter into Phase 1b. That includes teachers in Michigan.

Cari Carvotta is a music teacher at Pinecrest Elementary in East Lansing. She said the vaccine will give her more than just a stronger immunity against COVID-19.

“I tear up thinking about it because it means that we’ll get to go back into the classroom,” Carvotta said.

Carvotta said she filled out forms registering her to receive the vaccine. Now, she’s just waiting to hear back about what day she can get it.

She’s excited for that day but is also counting down till her first day back in the classroom with students.

“I probably won’t have dry eyes the whole day,” Carvotta said.

East Lansing Public School District staff can get vaccines starting January 18th. Vaccines are not mandatory for staff.

Dori Leyko is their superintendent. She said they’ll make sure classrooms are safe with masks and social distancing.

After their first dose, the staff will wait for three to four weeks for their second. For East Lansing public schools, students could be walking into their classrooms starting in mid-February.

“This to us is just such a great exciting step,” Leyko said.