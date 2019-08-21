Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Safety For You
Top Stories
Teachers prepare for back to school and keeping students safe
Top Stories
Regulators order 3rd round of gas credits for DTE customers
Business leaders pressure lawmakers to boost road spending
This Morning: Sheriff urges safety while driving near school buses
Elissa Slotkin’s ‘Cost of Care’ tour stops in Livingston County, next up Ingham County
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Former Rangers and ‘Miracle on Ice’ player charged in attack
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Kluber shut down, Mets making moves
Top Stories
Kershaw passes Koufax on wins list, Dodgers thump Blue Jays
LEADING OFF: Kluber shut down, Mets making moves
Oklahoma QB Hurts barely edges out Mordecai, Rattler for job
Cowboys’ Elliott won’t face criminal charge in Vegas scuffle
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Teachers prepare for back to school and keeping students safe
News
by:
Brittany Flowers
Posted:
Aug 21, 2019 / 10:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2019 / 10:09 AM EDT
StormTracker 6 Radar