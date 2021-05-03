Teamsters President aims to unionize Amazon workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Teamsters’ President James Hoffa is warning Amazon that he and other union leaders are coming after them, not only to organize their truck drivers. but other workers as well.

“Right now we’re ready to go. We’ve been talking about it. We just had a Zoom call yesterday with all our leaders in the country. We’re about ready to launch,” said Hoffa.

Fresh off an impressive victory to ban the union in its Alabama warehouse, Amazon is now the target of a full frontal assault by a whole host of other unions lead by Hoffa.

James Hoffa is a Michigan native, and the five-term president of Teamsters.

“Amazon is a very tough company. They’ve got lots of money and they know how to fight dirty. So we’re ready for the fight. That’s are next goal.”

Part of the game plan to convince Amazon truck drivers to sign up involves personal contacts with UPS Teamster members.

“What we want to do is two drivers pass on the same street making a delivery to the neighborhood. We want them to engage in a conversation that starts the dialogue between the union and these drivers,” said Hoffa.

Mr. Hoffa knows that Amazon won the recent union battle by expanding the warehouse bargaining unit by thousands of new workers. and only had to focus on one segment of its workforce.

Hoffa reveals this next battle will have numerous unions going after all of the Amazon workforce.

“The idea is to basically hit them all at once, and spread them out so they can’t concentrate like they did in Alabama,” he said.

As Mr. Hoffa prepares to retire next March, he wants a legacy win over Amazon.

Skubick: “Mr. President, if it’s a battle between Amazon and the Teamsters, wouldn’t you bet on Amazon?

Hoffa: “Well, I don’t know. We can win anything. It will be a battle. We can do it.”

Amazon will likely do everything it can to deny him that legacy wish.