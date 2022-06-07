LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In this Tech Tuesday, we’re learning more about the latest update for Apple users.

Plus, the deal between Elon Musk and Twitter might be a no-go.



Apple announced it’s rolling out an updated operating system for the iPhone at its virtual annual developers’ conference.



Have you ever sent a message only to immediately realize you didn’t quite say what you intended? Well, no worries.

The company says iOS16 will let people edit or unsent iMessages. You can also now mark any thread as unread if you don’t have time to respond right away, and want to be sure to come back to a message later.

The tech giant also promises the new software will enhance the wallet app and include a safety feature for domestic violence victims. Apple also unveiled updated operating systems for Macs, iPads and Apple Watches.

Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter. His lawyers say they’ve repeatedly asked for information on bots and fake accounts since May, about a month after his offer to buy the company.

Scottsdale-based tech company Axon Enterprise has stopped the development of a drone-equipped taser after most of the company’s ethics board resigned over the idea.

Last week, the company said it had formally begun “development of a nonlethal, remotely operated taser drone system as part of a long-term plan to stop mass shootings.”

After blowback, the company’s CEO and founder released a statement that read: “Our announcement was intended to initiate a conversation on this as a potential solution, and it did lead to considerable public discussion that has provided us with a deeper appreciation of the complex and important considerations relating to this matter.”

