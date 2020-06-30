Tech Tuesday: Glove translates sign language into speech

We’re taking a look at how speech therapy has gone from in-person to online in this week’s Tech Tuesday.

One of the leaders in the transition is right here in Mid-Michigan, it’s called Ampliospeech. It allows speech-language pathologists to work and provide speech therapy.

The dashboard is being used “everything required for providing speech therapy is included in this platform… it automatically gathers data the clinician needs for making decisions about therapy,” J. Scott Yaruss, professor of communicative sciences and disorders at MSU said.