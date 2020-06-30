Tech Tuesday: Glove translates sign language into speech

News
Posted: / Updated:

We’re taking a look at how speech therapy has gone from in-person to online in this week’s Tech Tuesday.

One of the leaders in the transition is right here in Mid-Michigan, it’s called Ampliospeech. It allows speech-language pathologists to work and provide speech therapy.

The dashboard is being used “everything required for providing speech therapy is included in this platform… it automatically gathers data the clinician needs for making decisions about therapy,” J. Scott Yaruss, professor of communicative sciences and disorders at MSU said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar