Tech Tuesday: Grand Rapids ballet to move to all virtual performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Rapids ballet is now extending its artistic experiences to homes across the state. They’ve announced that all their shows are going virtual.

So now, Michigan’s only professional ballet company has announced a virtual season for audience members who live* beyond the Grand Rapids area.

“For us we’re a very pre-technology art form that existed, but we’re trying to bring it into the now,” said Artistic Director James Sofranko.

He says this season offers something for everyone.

“Our first in-person, in-theater show begins October 15th through with Of the Canvas.”

The virtual season, in partnership with Salt Creative Production studio, offers a unique perspective to in-person performances, streaming digitally from anywhere.

“Even if you’ve never seen dance before, never thought that the ballet was something for you, I’m sure that there’s something you can discover in there that’s enjoyable,” said Sofranko.

With this virtual option, the Grand Rapids ballet has had audiences now across the country and world.

“So we’re gonna film every program that we have here at the theater, not just here, but also downtown at the DeVos hall with the symphony for Nutcracker.”

He says these virtual programs can serve as a worthwhile and economical introduction to the art of ballet for someone who may have never attended a performance.

Shows include “Off the Canvas,” “Jumpstart 2022,” “The Nutcracker,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“It’s cheaper than coming to see the show in person. Certainly, it’s a different experience, but you do get to be at home and if you can’t make the trip to Grand Rapids, this is a way to still experience ballet.”

The virtual season subscription is now available for $68 or you can buy a single performance for $18.

“We hope other Michiganders outside of Grand Rapids do get a chance to experience what a wonderful company we are.”