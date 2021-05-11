Tech Tuesday: How to keep your cell information safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With new cell phone updates come new security risks, Brian Linder is a tech expert with some tips on how to keep your information safe.

Apple recommends that you install the most recent update, but one of the major changes it makes is how iOS handles advertising.

The new update allows for users to see less personalized ads.

It doesn’t reduce the amount of ads seen, just ones based on your data, he said.

One possible downside to disabling personalized ads is that websites that rely on them, such as Instagram and Facebook, may lose revenue and resort to charging for previously-free features.

It’s also important to be wary of identity theft online, said Linder.

People are generally oversharing their personal information on social media, he said. “Always be on the lookout for people trying to get you to click on something in hopes of gaining personal information or bank information.”

