LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - An executive order signed today extends safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies in Michigan to July 15th.

“I encourage all Michiganders to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when they are out in public so we can protect the heroes on the front lines of this crisis and avoid a second wave of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Executive Order 2020-126 includes: