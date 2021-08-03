Tech Tuesday: Report shows federal cybersecurity fails to meet basic safety criteria

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – America has a lot of work to do to protect our personal information in the event of a cyber attack.

As Kiyerra Lake shows us in this week’s Tech Tuesday report, there are steps you can take right now to protect your personal information.

A new report shows defenses are weak when it comes to protecting American data. The report from the senate warns federal agencies responsible for safeguarding the security and personal data of millions of Americans have failed to implement basic defenses against cyberattacks.

The report comes from senate investigators and was released today. The agencies earned a ‘c-‘ report card after falling short of federally-mandated standards by the senate homeland security committee.

The report also concluded that American’s personal information remains at risk in the wake of a string of high-profile cyberattacks and evaluated two years of inspector general reports.

But there are steps you can take to prevent a ransomware attack on your personal information.

Analyze email closely and be wary of links, they could contain malware from a hacker. “

Use long, strong and unique passwords for each account. Look, all of us are tempted to reuse passwords, don’t.” said CBS Tech Reporter Dan Patterson.

Also, use two-factor authentication. “Which is like a second password that’s sent to you through text message or an application.”

The report also concluded that Americans’ personal information remains at risk, relying on outdated systems. This includes failing to protect sensitive data such as names, date of birth, income, social security numbers and credit card numbers.

Senators Gary Peters and Rob Portman are working on legislation to update the now outdated cybersecurity standards. s