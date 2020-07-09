Tech Tuesday: The Fledge helps startups flourish in the Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- Michigan recorded the most positive Covid-19 cases since May on Wednesday at 610 cases and an additional 10 deaths.

Health officer with the Ingham County Health Department, Linda Vail, gave a weekly virtual update this afternoon. She says the department is tracking four outbreaks in the county. One at Harpers in East Lansing, another in the Ingham County Jail, the Sprint cell phone store in Edgewood Towne Center in Lansing and another at Riverfront Animal Hospital in Lansing.