Technical issues on the first day back to online classes for Okemos Public Schools

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)– The first day back to virtual classes was a little bumpy for some.

“Not as a successfully as I would have hoped, not as bad as it could have gone,” is how Stacy Herman says she would describe her kids first day back.

Herman has a daughter in 4th grade and a son in 6th grade.

“Today, it really wasn’t easy for them,” said Herman.

She says her son had the most issues with his classes. She says after they had issues with multiple people on the wifi, they had to connect his laptop with their T.V’s Ethernet cord.

“Even when he was hard wired in, he dropped out of his meetings at least 6 more times throughout the morning,” Herman added.

Herman says she reached out on Facebook to see if she wasn’t the only one having tech troubles.

“There is an Okemos parents group and I reached out for help on that and a number of people were saying were all having issues, were all having issues so parents kind of figured out, through word of mouth that there was a problem,” Herman said.

Okemos Public Schools posted this on their website, stating that it’s having problem with the network

Okemos Public Schools website message to families about trouble with network.

“I just hope everyone is patient with teachers and staff through this,” said Herman.

Even with the hiccups, Herman says she’s still on board with virtual classes.

“I have an expectation that there will be problems and that we will solve them but I also have frustration that this is what learning looks like I definitely wouldn’t change it being online, even with the difficulties, my son is high risk, there’s no way I would want him in a building,” said Herman.

She’s staying optimistic and says she knew there would be some troubles, but hopes it does it easier.

“I’m not mad at anyone, I’m not mad at the teachers, I’m not mad at the school, I’m not mad at the tech support, but I do think that we do need to make a really strong effort to be better tomorrow,” said Herman.

6 News did reach out the superintendent for Okemos Public Schools and the director of media & technology, but have not heard back yet.