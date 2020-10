Facebook announced that it will remove pages, groups and Instagram accounts representing the conspiracy movement, QAnon.

Supporters of QAnon claim America is run by pedophiles and child sex traffickers and that Pres. Trump is the only person who can stop them.

The group has been criticized for spreading misinformation and encouraging abuse online.

Facebook said it started targeting QAnon back in august.. when it removed 1,500 pages and groups that contained discussions of potential violence.