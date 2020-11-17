Tech CEO’s to face senate judiciary committee today

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. A tech-focused civil liberties group on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, sued to block President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and chills speech. Trump’s order, signed in late May, could allow more lawsuits against internet companies like Twitter and Facebook for what their users post, tweet and stream. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINTON (WLNS) – This morning CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey will be testifying before a senate judiciary committee facing questions on how both companies handled the election and disinformation.

This will be the second congressional hearing in three weeks in which CEO’s of tech companies faced issues from the government.

In the last year, both Twitter and Facebook have been increasing efforts to combat disinformation. Both platforms added a feature to alert users when they are viewing misinformation. For example, Twitter has been adding misinformation labels on tweets they deem misleading.

Today’s hearing is expected to begin at 10:00 am and will stream on the senate judiciary committee’s website.