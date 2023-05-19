SENECA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 16-year-old from Morenci riding a dirt bike died from injuries after being struck by a car on Thursday.

According to Michigan State Police, at around 4:13 p.m. on Thursday a Ford Fusion driven by a 19-year-old woman from Morenci was driving south on Lime Creek Highway.

As she approached Morenci, a 16-year-old male entered the roadway on a dirt bike. His dirt bike was struck by her car, and he suffered fatal injuries from the collision.

The driver of the Ford Fusion did not receive any injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Police said speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident. The incident remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.