JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A teenager involved in a fatal crash in Jackson County was arraigned Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

The charge stems from an incident on April 28 in Blackman Township, where officials say the boy, 15 at the time, took a Jeep Wrangler without permission and proceeded to lead Jackson County deputies on a chase when they attempted to pull over the Jeep.

During the chase, the Jeep rolled over several times and managed to land upright. There were originally five people in the Jeep, aged 15-17, but two passengers were ejected from the Jeep as it flipped over.

Video of the chase was captured by a deputy’s dashboard camera.

WARNING: Video contains strong language and disturbing images. Viewer discretion advised.

After rolling the Jeep, officials say the teen continued to drive away from the deputies, who had not yet spotted the ejected passengers, before eventually crashing the Jeep a second time and getting arrested.

Everyone in the car sustained injuries. One of the passengers who was ejected, a 15-year-old, died from his injuries at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital.

A preliminary exam is set for Aug. 18 and the teen’s bond is set at $500,000. The teen is currently being held in the Jackson County Youth Home.

The maximum possible penalty for second-degree murder is a life sentence.