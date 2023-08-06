LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There have been multiple deadly shootings in Lansing this year — three happening this past week.

Officials say most of the suspects are teenagers.

Lansing has had eight murders just this year, with the last three happening within a week’s time. According to police, the suspects in these recent murders look to only be in their teens.

One of these murders was the shooting of Jose Flores on the 700 block of Kalamazoo Street on July 30.

Suspects Aiden Wilson, 16, and Bradli Stoutmiles, 18, are facing 13 felony counts — Wilson is facing open murder as an adult.

Another teen is being charged in relation to a different homicide, which happened Thursday. Prosecutors charged 17-year-old DePriest Morrell with open murder and felony firearm.

Officials say the decision to charge Morrell as an adult is based on his age and on the nature of the alleged offense.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane responded to the teen trend in a statement released on Saturday.

“It is troubling to see young persons involved with gun charges. Our office is committed to working with the community to prevent violence, hold accountable those who commit violent acts and improve the public safety for all,” Dewane said.

Stoutmiles and Wilson have been arraigned and are being held without bond. Their next court date, a probable cause conference, is set for Aug. 11. Morrell will have his probable cause hearing one week later.

A suspect has not been identified by police in a third shooting Friday on West Holmes Road that killed a 24-year-old.