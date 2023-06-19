IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A teenage female driver died Friday after her car collided with a tow truck, police said.

Officials said on Friday at around 4:11 p.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash involving a car and a tow truck at the intersection of Jackson Road and West Goodemoot Road.

Investigation by the deputies revealed that the tow truck was driving north on Jackson Road when a car driven by a teenage female was attempting to turn onto Jackson Road from Goodemoot Road.

Police said the car pulled into the intersection in front of the tow truck, causing the crash.

Investigators say the teenage driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The tow truck driver was uninjured.