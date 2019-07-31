Teenage Girl in Controversial Arrest Video Will Remain in Custody Until Jury Trial; Mother Responds

The 16 yr old girl, in the center of the controversial arrest that went viral last month, will remain in custody until her jury trial in September.

Judge Richard Garcia made the decision today after listing her previous record.

The teenage girl first had a run-in with authorities last year when she brought a knife to school, after posting threats online. She was transferred to an alternative school, where she skipped classes and failed to receive any credits. She tested positive for marijuana and would not return home for a month.

“She’s not a harden criminal, she’s a young girl whose made some bad decisions… we all have,” says Tonia Lilly, the teenagers mother.

Lilly was expecting her daughter to be released on tether, and was disappointed when the request was denied.

“She hasn’t even had a long criminal history.”

Yesterday, police Chief Mike Yankowski admitted the two Officers involved in the arrest were in violation at some point during the incident.

Officer Bailey Uberroth is on probation for six months and receive 10 hours of additional training. Officer Lindsey Howley, the one shown punching the teen 17 times in 20 seconds, will receive 3 days unpaid along with training. Lilly feels that wasn’t enough.

“She’s being treated like a harden criminal but yet the severity of what the officers did, in their position of power, is being swept under the rug.”

The teenage girl now faces a felony charge that cares a two year sentence. She will appear before a jury on September 6th.