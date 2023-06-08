LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon in Lansing.

Officers were dispatched at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to the intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road in Lansing, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a 17-year-old girl that had been shot in her abdomen.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police do not currently have any suspects in custody.

6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.