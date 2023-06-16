LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 17-year-old motorcyclist is dead and another is severely injured after the two collided on US-127 near Leoni Township in Jackson County.

Officers with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety arrived at the scene of the crash at around 12:11 a.m. on Friday after responding to a personal injury call at south US-127 in the northbound lane and the I-94 overpass in Leoni Township.

The officers found the motorcycles and the riders, a 17-year-old male and a 36-year old man, involved in the crash.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said both were heading north on US-127 when they made contact. Both motorcyclists lost control of their vehicles, and each were thrown off as their motorcycles struck the ground.

The 36-year-old had severe injuries and was immediately taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, officials said.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit is still investigating the incident.

Anybody with information about the accident is asked to contact Blackman-Leoni DPS Sgt. Richard Gillespie at (517) 788-4223.