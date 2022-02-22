DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Police say two teens have been arrested in connection to a triple-murder in Detroit that left a 5-year-old boy dead, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

Officials say both suspects are males, one is 16 and one is 17.

The incident happened on the 15300 block of Evergreen Rd.

The investigation started on Sunday when police were called to the home.

Police went to the home after a relative said they hadn’t heard from the three people in a few days.

When they checked the home, they said they found a man, woman and 5-year-old boy dead inside from gunshot wounds.

They may have been killed several days before they were found, police said.

Investigators have been talking with the prosecutor’s office and are planning on submitting a warrant request in the case soon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details should be released soon once charges are possibly issued.