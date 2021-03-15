Tell Me Something Good: Cuban immigrant and LCC graduate wins Emmy



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s the definition of the American Dream.

Hansel Valdez, a Cuban immigrant, came to Lansing in 2015 with the dream of working in TV. He enrolled at LCC and juggled classes while working the night-shift at a local TV station as a photographer.

His education and experience lead him to being hired by NBC working for Telemundo, a Spanish-language channel.

Valdez says he’s doing what he loves.

“I don’t like doing the same thing every day,” he said.

His hard work and dedication resulted in him winning a regional Emmy.