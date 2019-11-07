Tempers flare at town hall meeting with Congressman Tim Walberg

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Congressman Tim Walberg of the 7th District, held a town hall meeting today, but tensions were high when certain topics got brought up.

Border security, health care and impeaching President Donald Trump are just a few of the topics.

There was one question that really sparked the controversy:

“Where do you stand on the impeachment and do you think it is okay to ask a foreign power to interfere in our elections?” One audience card question read.

Congressman Walberg agreed that there should be an impeachment vote if the president is found of impeachable crimes, but he says there has been no evidence.

“Some concerns might have been addressed about tone, tenure, topics but no quid pro quo, so when you’re talking about impeachment, you’re talking about high crimes and misdemeanors and there are none,” said Walberg.

Some audience members were not happy with what Walberg had to say in the town hall.

“I was disappointed with the answers that he gave, and I was disappointed with the clarity he provided on some of these major issues that people in the audience seemed to be very concerned about,” said Sandra Hofman-Kingston, who attended the meeting.

Walberg says hearing comments, concerns and questions is the point of having town halls.

“With so much going on in Washington now of interest, whether we’re getting anything significantly accomplished or not is the question, but they deserve to have this opportunity so we do this all around the district and do them regularly,” said Walberg.