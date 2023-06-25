LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday was full of prayer and fun for the Bhartiya Temple of Lansing.

Hundreds were out in the sun to celebrate the 25th anniversary of temple’s presence in the Capital City.

The celebrations started on Friday, but picked up right where they left off Saturday morning.

Keerthana Kolisettey added that one of her favorite prayers they did was called the Hoven. The prayer uses fire to offer blessings like food and fruit to their gods.

Another big part of Saturday was the blessing of a statue that was hand crafted and sent over directly from India.

People that attended Sunday’s celebration saw the blessing of the top of the temple that happens only once every decade.