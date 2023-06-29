VERNON TOWNSHIP, Mich – (WLNS) The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of 10 golf carts from the holiday Shores Golf Course in Vernon Township.

Deputies say the golf carts were taken in the evening of June 24. Investigators say similar thefts were reported in Lapeer County.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the subjects responsible. If you have any information call Detective Hruska at (989) 743-3411 ext. 7250 or call the anonymous tip line at (989) 720-tips (8477).