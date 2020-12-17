Ten states bring lawsuit against Google for “anti-competitive conduct”

FILE – In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an illuminated sign of the Google logo at the industrial fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google alleging antitrust violations marks the government’s most significant attempt to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)

DALLAS (AP) – Ten states have brought a lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry including a deal to manipulate sales with rival Facebook.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control the pricing on online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating its competition.

Google is calling the suit “meritless” and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

According to records released by Paxton’s office, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah.