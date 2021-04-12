Tennis star Sloane Stephens invests in food startup company

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, a sign at a Whole Foods Market greets shoppers in Tampa, Fla. Amazon is bringing its Prime membership to Whole Foods, giving members special discounts and deals at the organic grocer. The new benefits will start Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Whole Foods stores in […]

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (WLNS) – Professional tennis player Sloane Stephens has joined the ranks of professional athletes investing in startups such as Quantum Energy Squares.

In February Stephens invested in the Quantum snack’s parent company, Curated Healthy Energy Foods Incorporated, along with her fiance and soccer star Jozy Altidore.

Launched in 2019, the company, which has a long list of other athletic investors, produces plant-based caffeine-infused energy bars which provides long-lasting energy while avoiding the spikes and crashes that come with coffee and sugary snacks.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion said that the investment is an extension of her personal interest in various products.

Health experts say, Quantum is aiming to be the go-to energy brand for athletes and everyday health-conscious consumers.

Through this year’s investments, the brand is beginning to focus on growing its reach in the natural channel while expanding into the sports and convenience world.

Officials say, the food startup company has already raised $2.5 million dollars this year.