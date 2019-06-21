Tens of millions of gallons of overflow sewage being dumped into local rivers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Even though the rain stopped today, the impact of the weather is now affecting the environment.

Lansing city officials say more than 95 million gallons of sewage water has been dumped into the Grand River and Red Cedar River alone.

6 News spoke with people near the Grand River this afternoon who say they’re concerned.

“It’s not cool, cause like we want to swim in here from time to time, but we can’t do it because it’s so polluted,” said Lansing resident Rahman Hall.

Hall has lived in Lansing his entire life. He says the number of sewage water being dumped into local rivers is concerning.

“It’s making everything bad,” said Hall.

That number is 95 million gallons.

72 million in the Grand River, 21 million in the Red Cedar River, and one million in Sycamore Creek.

Lansing public service director Andy Kilpatrick says the wastewater plant at one point had seven times the water it usually manages because of the rain, making it harder to clean it before dumping it into local rivers.

“The solution here is the city still has a number of combined sewers where we have storm water and waste water in the same pipe,” said Kilpatrick. “We are separating our sewers so we will have separate sanity and storm sewers; we’re at about 15 years to go.”

This problem is not only affecting Lansing.

Ingham County health officer Linda Vail says people should avoid all of these waterways and in addition to that, Rayner Creek in Mason.

“People need to be mindful of all the different precautions they need to take around that,” said Vail.

But in the meantime, Hall says he plans to stay away.

“It hurts people because you got to stay in the house now because it’s so polluted,” said Hall.

This is a developing story.

