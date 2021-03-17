Tesla on autopilot crashes into state police patrol car in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police said a Tesla on autopilot drove into a Lansing area trooper’s patrol car.

It happened around 1:10 on Wednesday morning as the trooper was investigating a car vs. deer traffic crash on I-96 near Waverly Rd. in Eaton County.

MSP said while investigating that crash with their emergency lights on, a Tesla on autopilot drove into the patrol car.

Photo provided by Michigan State Police

MSP said there were no injuries to the 22-year-old driver of the Tesla or the State Trooper. The driver of the Tesla is a man from Lansing and he was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a license suspended.