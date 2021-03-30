Testing efforts increase as Covid-19 cases spike across the state

Lansing, Mich, (WLNS)– Covid-19 is once again spiking across Michigan and state officials say new variants like B117 are to blame.

In response, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will ramp up testing and officials are urging everyone to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Now is the time for us all to come together and do what’s necessary to end this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health. “We are making progress in the fight against the virus with more than 4 million doses administered and 2.6 million Michiganders having at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVD-19 vaccine. It is important, now more than ever, that we double down on the things that work: wearing masks, social distancing, getting tested and making plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Tuesday, state officials released this update on efforts to fight the virus.

More than 1.4 million antigen tests have been sent to long-term care facilities.

More than 72,000 free tests have been conducted at neighborhood testing sites in socially vulnerable communities and continue to provide testing.

Over 76,000 students, student-athletes and educators in K-12 schools have been tested in more than 500 school districts.

Testing for student-athletes begins Friday, April 2. This testing program is vital to ensure school can remain open and students are able to be in the classroom.

Free post-spring break testing pop-up sites are planned for school districts in 34 communities.

Testing sites at Welcome Centers and Michigan airports are in the works for returning travelers.

Everyone age 16 and up will be eligible for a vaccine starting April 5th.

If you want to get a vaccine and haven’t signed up yet:

Check the website of the local health department or hospital to find out their process or for registration forms

Check additional vaccination sites, such as local pharmacies

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or who need assistance navigating the vaccine scheduling process can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or can call 2-1-1.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.