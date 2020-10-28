Texas bakery holds presidential cookie poll

It’s not your traditional polling place, but at Three Brothers Bakery in Houston, Texas, people are voting by the thousands. People let their taste buds decide and their ballot is a cookie.

They have President Donald Trump cookies, Joe Biden cookies, and a neutral third party cookie.

This is the fourth presidential cookie poll at Three Brothers Bakery and it claims it has never gotten it wrong. For the last 16 years, it has accurately predicted who wins the White House.

Right now, the bakery says President Trump is in the lead.