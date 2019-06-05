Texas border patrol arrests 34 people from Africa

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Border Patrol agent Vincent Pirro looks on near a border wall that separates the cities of Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, in San Diego. U.S. border authorities say they’ve started to increase the biometric data they take from children 13 years of age and younger, including […]

U.S. Border Patrol arrested 34 people from Africa today in Texas.

“The introduction of this new population places additional burdens on processing stations, to include language and cultural differences,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz.

Since May 30th, more than 500 people from the continent of Africa have been arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol.

These groups are primarily made up of family units from the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.

Del Rio Sector has had more than 33,000 arrests so far this year which is already more than double the total numbers made in 2018.

Over 80 percent of individuals arrested this year are from about 38 countries other than Mexico.