Texas house goes all out with holiday display

FRISCO, Texas — If you enjoy holiday light displays and you happen to be in Frisco, Texas around Christmas time, there’s a house you simply need to see in person to truly appreciate.

The owners of the home go all out with their Christmas decorations. From top to bottom and side to side, nearly every inch of the front of the house is covered in lights.

The owners say they have been doing intricate displays for nearly a decade. People can’t help but stop and take pictures. The family has even set up special areas for a photo op. The family says they have about 10,000 lights up this year.