LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When disaster strikes, getting help as fast as possible can be the difference between life and death. But sometimes there are situations where people can’t make a call, that’s when texting can save a life.

Officials at Ingham County Central Dispatch are reminding the community that this service is available for those in need.

Dispatchers say they use the service every day to help people in domestic violence situations, during home invasions, for non-English speakers and people with disabilities. “It’s so important for us to be able to engage the public the way they want us to engage them,” said Barb Davidson, director of the Ingham County Central Dispatch. “If that’s where your comfort is… Do it.”

Even though county officials have been using this system for 5 years they say this year’s mass shooting at Michigan State University showed just how important this service can be. “Folks were in rooms waiting, didn’t know what was going on, didn’t want to make any noise, we got a lot of texts that day,” Davidson said.

The shooting also pointed out a few places where improvement could be made.

Even though the texts are invaluable, officials say a picture can be worth a thousand words. New technology will let you share a photo or even livestream with 911 dispatchers in real time to let them know exactly what you are seeing.

“It’s a game of telephone,” Davidson said. “How you perceive something, how I perceive something, I still have to explain it with a picture or a video… so we are all seeing the same thing and speaking the same language so to speak.”

Using the new system is as simple as texting anyone else, you just need to send it to 911. But dispatchers have also provided some tips to make sure you are using the system as efficiently as possible.