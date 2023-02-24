GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the east side of the state has returned to the U.S. after fleeing to Thailand.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson is in police custody and will have a detention hearing on Tuesday that would pave the way for her to be extradited to Michigan where she’s expected to face both state and federal charges.

“We appreciate the assistance of the authorities in Thailand and are working closely with our partners at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to return this defendant to Michigan so that she can be held accountable for her actions,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

Howson is believed to be the driver who struck and killed 22-year-old Benjamin Kable early in the morning on New Year’s Day in Oakland Township. Kable was a student at Michigan State University who was visiting family over the holiday break.

Howson is a dual citizen of both the United States and Thailand. Investigators say Howson flew on a one-way ticket to Bangkok on Jan. 3, two days after the crash. Following a series of tips, investigators started to trace Howson on Jan. 12 and confirmed she was in Thailand on Jan. 14.

At a news conference earlier this month, Thai authorities say Howson turned herself into them. The U.S. and Thailand have an extradition treaty that allows for her to be returned to the U.S.

Howson is expected to face a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution. If convicted, both charges carry up to five years in prison.