Thanedar plans run for a congressional seat in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — State Rep. Shri Thanedar, who ran for governor in 2018, plans to run for a congressional seat that will likely include much of Detroit.

Thanedar, a Democrat, said Monday he is forming an exploratory committee. Michigan’s once-a-decade redistricting process is not complete, but the new, pending 13th District is expected to cover a lot of Detroit and nearby areas such as Highland Park, Hamtramck, and Grosse Pointe.

“Working for the people of Michigan in the state House is an honor and privilege. This work has strengthened my desire for public service and I am ready for higher office,” Thanedar said in a statement.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib currently represents the 13th District and is expected to run for the new seat. Thanedar’s legislative district is entirely within it.

Thanedar, who started and sold a chemical-testing lab for $20 million, spent millions on an unsuccessful gubernatorial primary won by Gretchen Whitmer. He was elected to the Legislature in 2020.