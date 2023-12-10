CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A food pantry in Charlotte just received a grant that officials say will help keep their doors open this month.

“We’ve never had numbers like this before…ever,” said Amanda Thompson, Executive Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Thompson said November set an all-time record for mouths fed.

“Seven hundred five families; 2,200 people. Over 57,000 pounds of food. That’s a Fed-Ex truck, filled up 13 times,” said Thompson.

And with funding not coming in like it used to, the pantry has a goal of raising $100,000 this year. Thompson connect with State Rep. Angela Witwer, who was able to secure the pantry a $5,000 grant from the Altria Group.

“This grant is going to help just make that a little bit easier for families this year, and almost a month’s worth of food,” Thompson said. “When struggle and challenge happens, it’s an opportunity for growth. And we are thankful that we have representatives who have our back, who listen, and take action.”

Helping Hands Food Pantry (WLNS)



Thompson said times are hard, and she wants people to know the food pantry is here to support them.

“We hear everything from rent increases, utilities going through the roof, water increases, just economic hard times,” said Thompson. “If people aren’t able to afford the groceries to feed their family, this is an alternative, for us to help you.”

With all the unknowns, Thompson is staying positive. “During this time of figuring it out, you know, we just stand ready to help the community in whatever way we can,” she said. “We’re here to serve the people, and the rest of it will fall into place, and God does provide.”

Thompson said they’re still looking to raise about $75,000. You can contribute through their website. Donating food and personal care items is another way to support.