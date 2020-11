LIVONIA, Mich. (WLNS) With the holiday shopping season looking a little differnt this year, here is an idea for you. Buy Michigan Now, a campaign designed to promoting and rejuvenating Michigan businesses, is urging residents to think carefully about how and where they do their holiday shopping. The initiative has released its largest ever annual Holiday Gift Guide, as well as Holiday Deals in collaboration with Michigan-based businesses.

This is the fourteenth edition of the gift guide, which this year features 200 ideas across twenty categories. Viewers of the gift guide will find a dropdown menu of categories with ten items listed in each. Clicking on an item will take the visitor to a Michigan company’s website where they can purchase the item suggested, and search additional products offered by these Michigan-based companies.