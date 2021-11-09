Thanksgiving grocery bill expected to be high as families get together once again

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and for some families, and this will be their first Thanksgiving prior to the pandemic.

However, whoever is cooking dinner this year may end up with an expensive grocery bill. Last year, the average price for Thanksgiving dinner was $46.90 according to the Farm Bureau, and this year they

Melissa Walch is excited to spend Thanksgiving with family this year.

“Last year we were more cautious about visiting my husband’s parents my in-laws just because he has breathing disorders but we’re going to go visit them this year on Thanksgiving,” she said.

Her favorite part, the food of course.

“I just love turkey, I can’t wait for the food to come out,” she said. It will also be her son’s first Thanksgiving. “It will be his first time enjoying the feast,” she said.

A feast, experts say, will be a little more pricey this year.

“I think Thanksgiving cost will be up, slightly over last year,” said Ernie Birchmere, Senior Commodity and Industry Relations Specialist for Michigan’s Farm Bureau.

“We have seen supply chain disruptions over the last year, and when you have a link in the chain that goes down that when we start to see price increases, that’s when we start to see shortages on the grocery store shelf and we need to keep that in mind as consumers,” said Birchmeir.

According to the Consumer Price Index, food costs are 4.6% higher than last year, and Birchmeir says several things contribute to that.

“For instance let’s just take energy cost, cost of fuel to transport product has gone up significantly. Along with that the cost of labor has gone up significantly and you just take those two factors and add those into what it takes to move from the food from the processor to the retail she,lf and you can see why additional costs are being placed on normal food items,” he said.

He says to be on the lookout for good deals and most importantly, remember the reason for this holiday.

“I’m happy to be able to get together and spend time with the family anytime I can,” said Walch.