IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Don’t go swimming in this Ionia County pond.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s office, a tractor hauling a tanker of manure lost control on Potters Road west of Johnson Road.

The tractor and tanker crashed into a pond. The tractor was only partially submerged and the tanker rolled over.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The DNR was notified and quickly surveyed the scene.