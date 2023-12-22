LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The force is strong with this house. Dedication to a movie, $4,000 and 10 years is what it took for a Lansing Jedi to create an entire Star Wars galaxy.

Homeowner Jon Wilson said this started as a clearance sale at Sears. Wilson bought his first Darth Vader there and things accelerated as fast as the Millenium Falcon.

‘That’s no moon;’ Lansing Star Wars Christmas display shines bright. (WLNS)

‘That’s no moon;’ Lansing Star Wars Christmas display shines bright. (WLNS)

But it comes at a cost, from energy bills to upkeep. “It’s a lot of upkeep and you gotta keep watching. Lights get moved. I have to do fan changes sometimes because the fans will go out so there’s a lot involved,” Wilson said.

Wilson said one of his favorite blow-ups is a furry friend that sits at the center of his scene. “My favorite blowup is Chewbacca actually it’s one of my favorite characters and he’s furry so it’s kind of cool,” Wilson said.

And that the community keeps him and his friends showing back year after year. “The community and that pouring of positivity and everyone else says it’s not political anybody can come by and smile at Star Wars,” Wilson said.

Wilson is not shy about his address at all and says if anyone wants to come check out Star Wars Christmas to come to 913 Touraine Ave. in East Lansing off Saginaw.