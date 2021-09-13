The 21st Annual “Hit `em Fore Hospice Golf Benefit” is returning to Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) The 21st annual “Hit `em Fore Hospice Golf Benefit,” is taking place at the Grande Golf Club in Jackson, Monday, Sept 13. starting at 8:00 a.m.



The benefit is being hosted by American 1 Credit Union and TRUE Community Credit Union, both competitors, but working together to raise money for those facing financial struggles in hospice care.

This year, organizers set a goal of raising more than $70,000, which is more than their virtual benefit last year raised, which was $60,000. American 1 Credit Union confirmed with 6 News that the goal this year, has been met.



All proceeds will go towards the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, where administrators will then disperse the funds to families in need. Officials say this event is something both credit union CEOs, hold close to their hearts, as each has a personal experience with hospice.

In addition to the benefit, both organizers have held additional fundraisers all summer to help reach this year’s goal, and hope the community will continue to help by donating online.