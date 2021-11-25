The 21st annual Lansing Turkey Trot returns in person to downtown

LANSING, Mich (WNS) After being virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 21st annual Lansing Turkey Trot is finally back in person and will kick off near downtown Lansing on Thanksgiving Day.



The event is welcoming back four thousand participants for the year 2021 with people of all ages. The start and finish line will be at Lansing community college and start between 9:00 and 9:15 am on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The event will close off the streets of downtown streets in Lansing:

Racing for a competitive time is optional and medals will be given out to the top 3 winning participants in all age groups. The trot is put on by the Michigan Running Foundation and Playmakers.

“The proceeds go back into the sport of running. We like to support high school and middle school cross country teams, we support a lot of track clubs, we buy uniforms, and buy equipment for track clubs to help send their kids to national championships,” said Michigan Running Foundation Director Chuck Block.

Pre-registration for the race is required and there will be no same day registration allowed, the race is set to finish before noon and hopes to raise more funds for youth across Michigan, stay active in running.



