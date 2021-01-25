LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” COVID-19 update, guns at the Capitol, winter weather

LIVE:

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

COVID-19 UPDATE

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday afternoon, to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

She will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel

The governor held a news conference on Friday, she announced the state’s next epidemic order, which will take effect Monday, February 1, officially allowing indoor dining at restaurants with certain requirements; concessions at casinos, movie theaters, and stadiums; personal services requiring mask removal; and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.

The new order will last three weeks, until Sunday, Feb. 21.

GUNS AT THE CAPITOL

Two Michigan State Representatives introduced two new House Bills to prohibit firearms in and around the Michigan Capitol building.

State Reps. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township) and Tyrone Carter’s (D-Detroit) legislation follows the Michigan State Capitol Commission’s meeting earlier this month, where Commissioners again upheld their longstanding policy allowing firearms within the statehouse, choosing only to ban the open carry of firearms while neglecting to prohibit those that are hidden or concealed.

“The Capitol Commission has repeatedly failed to take action to protect the elected officials and staff who work in the Capitol, as well as the thousands of visitors and school groups that come to learn about our state’s history,” said Brixie.

“Prohibiting open-carry may prevent militia members from standing over lawmakers in the galleries with their guns drawn, but it doesn’t address the very real threat of violence that exists as long as guns are still allowed. Until we expressly prohibit all firearms at the Capitol and the legislative office buildings, we continue to allow militia members to dictate whether or not the Legislature can safely get to work for the people of Michigan at a time when they need our support the most.”

Similar bills were introduced by House and Senate Democrats last year following several armed protests at the Capitol, including the infamous incident that thrust Michigan into the national spotlight when armed protestors stormed the building and got as far as the House chamber doors before being stopped.

WINTER WEATHER

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— So far, in terms of snow, we’ve had a pretty mild winter season, but that’s not the case heading into Monday night and Tuesday Morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this evening at 7pm through 4pm Tuesday. The advisory has been issued as slippery conditions are expected to impact travel. The Tuesday morning commute is expected to be the most impacted drive during the storm.

Snow fall is not expected to begin in Mid-Michigan until after 9 P.M.. Once it starts, it will continue to fall throughout the night, and on and off Tuesday throughout the day. The system won’t completely move out until Tuesday night.

As of now, the Stormtracker 6 team is predicting roughly 3 to 5-inches throughout the area. Chief Meteorologist David Young says “while there could be some isolated 6-inch amounts, the system will be weakening as it moves in” he Doesn’t “think thing should get out of hand.”

Stay ahead of the storms and stay informed of the changing weather conditions in mid-Michigan on your smartphones and tablets. The StormTracker 6 Weather app is available for Apple and Android devices.