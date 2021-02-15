The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Lansing Homicide, Snowstorm

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

LANSING HOMICIDE

A 25-year-old man who was shot around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in South Lansing on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, died from his injuries.

That’s according to the Lansing Police Department.

Investigators from the Violent Crime Initiative arrested a 25-year-old Lansing male suspect on

Saturday, February 13, 2021. The investigation was changed to homicide and remains open. That suspect could be arraigned on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Looney at 517-483-6869,

michael.looney@lansingmi.gov, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime

Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department

Facebook page or MobilePD App.

Snowstorm

The Storm Tracker 6 Weather team is tracking a major snowstorm that will move into Mid-Michigan starting Monday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the area, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hillsdale and Branch Counties. See those alerts here.

