“Investments are needed for Michigan to remain competitive,” Coalition calls for investing in electric cars

From electric vehicle infrastructure to workforce training and cleaner school buses, a diverse coalition of organizations and industries today called on the Michigan Legislature to fund $600 million geared toward Michigan’s clean mobility transportation sector.

What’s included in the $600 million proposal:

$100 million for strategic site development for electric vehicle facilities

$100 million for recruiting and retaining advanced mobility jobs

$100 million for clean school buses and transit buses

$100 million for clean municipal and state fleet vehicles

$50 million for alternative fueling stations and electric vehicle chargers

$40 million for upgrading low-income and multifamily housing with electric vehicle chargers

“The signs are clear, the automotive sector is changing, and investments are needed for Michigan to remain competitive,” said Jane McCurry, executive director of Clean Fuels Michigan. “Clean mobility solutions like electric and alternative fuel vehicles offer a tremendous opportunity to rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic, protect public health, and invest in our economy. This $600 million can go a long way toward ensuring our state’s economic future and creating jobs for hard-working Michiganders.”

“As we’ve seen from the recent announcements by Ford and GM, the movement toward electric vehicles is happening now and is going to have a lasting impact for generations to come,” said Frank Houston, regional program manager for the BlueGreen Alliance. “We need to invest in what it takes to position our workforce, communities, infrastructure, and manufacturers to lead and benefit from this transition.”

The transportation sector accounts for twenty percent of Michigan’s workforce.

“We believe Michigan has the know-how to meet the movement and build back better after the pandemic by doubling down on our automotive prowess, protecting public health, and investing in the next generation of the mobile workforce,” said Chelsea Uphaus, director of marketing for ROUSH CleanTech. “What we are proposing would make one-time transformational investments in public fleets, the infrastructure needed to compete in the 21st century, and public health so that Michigan can retain our status as the global leader in transportation innovation.”

The proposal builds on programs that are currently in place, as well as recommendations made by the recent Council on Future Mobility and Electrification Report.

“Financial and environmental sustainability is only achievable when we make it accessible, which requires investment in people, technology, and infrastructure,” said Joshua Bylsma, founder, and CEO of TRADION. “We are positioned, as a state, to be the leader in clean mobility, but we must make the investment today for that future.”